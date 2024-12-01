The Panthers are allowing the most Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season ahead of a matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Although Tampa Bay tight end Cade Otton was a top option for daily Fantasy football players over recent weeks, the 25-year-old only had one reception on three targets for 30 yards last week in Mike Evans' first game back. Otton had at least eight targets in the previous four games and that usage increase has lifted his price tag in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. Is he worth rostering in Week 13 NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 13 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Bengals running back Chase Brown ($6,200 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). Brown rushed for 86 yards on 22 carries and added five receptions for 57 yards in Week 11 before Cincinnati's bye last week. The 24-year-old has turned into a workhorse running back over recent weeks, playing at least 80% of snaps in three straight weeks, including 83% against the Chargers in Week 11 Sunday Night Football.

Although the Bengals play the Steelers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL, Brown's usage makes him an appealing option for Week 13 NFL DFS lineups. Brown played more snaps than any other running back in the league in each of his last two games. The Bengals are averaging 34 ppg over their last three games and his opportunity and involvement in both the rushing and passing attack makes him a strong option for NFL DFS picks. Brown has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games and is averaging 6.3 receptions over his last three contests.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). McConkey had six receptions for 83 yards last week against the Ravens after having six receptions for 123 yards the week before. The second-round pick and No. 34 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is second among rookies in receiving yards (698) this season as he's quickly become Justin Herbert's top option in the passing attack.

McConkey leads the Chargers in receptions (49), targets (69) and yards (698). The Chargers are 4-1 over their last five games and averaging 27.4 ppg over that span with the rookie receiver as a key contributor toward that success. The Chargers play the Falcons, who are allowing the highest completion percentage (71.6%) in the league, and with McConkey at a 71% catch rate this season, he and Herbert can find continued success on Sunday.

