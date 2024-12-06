Last week was the latest example of how the Jameis Winston experience goes. Daily Fantasy football players who used Winston in NFL DFS lineups were thrilled with the results since he was the QB1 on the week after throwing for 497 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw three interceptions, though, which hindered Cleveland's chances at winning in a 41-32 loss to the Broncos, but the Browns are allowing Winston to throw and take chances. He had 58 pass attempts against Denver and with another tough defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 14 NFL schedule, should you expect Winston to have the same passing freedom when forming your NFL DFS strategy?

Jerry Jeudy was the WR1 in Fantasy football with nine receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown from Winston and is the WR3 on a points-per-game basis since Winston became the starter in Week 8. Should you use Winston-Jeudy NFL DFS stacks for Week 14 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 14 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 14 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($6,000 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Murray threw for 260 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions last week, but the most uplifting part of his performance for daily Fantasy football players was his rushing production. Murray rushed for his most yards (48) last week since Week 7 and his rushing upside has been a major appeal for rostering Murray in NFL DFS lineups.

The Cardinals play the Seahawks and although Murray only rushed for nine yards on two attempts against Seattle in Week 12, he had his second-best passing performance of the season with 285 yards. The Cardinals only scored six points in that game, so the coaches will likely try to create a new way to attack Seattle in this matchup, and if that includes asking Murray to scramble and run more, he can be a significant asset in NFL DFS picks at his price. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. ($5,800 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown last week. All four of those receptions came from Mac Jones, who replaced Trevor Lawrence after suffering a concussion in the second quarter, and Jones will start on Sunday with Lawrence out and placed on IR.

Thomas led all Jaguars in receiving yards (82) in Jones' second start of the season in Week 11. The rookie leads Jacksonville in receptions (46), receiving yards (765) and receiving touchdowns (six) this year and he'll remain a primary target even with Lawrence out. The Jaguars play the Titans, who rank 27th in scoring defense (27.7 ppg) and the Titans allowed 42 points to the Commanders last week. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 14 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.