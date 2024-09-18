After not touching the ball until the Jets' final drive in Week 1, there weren't many daily Fantasy football players considering Braelon Allen in their NFL DFS strategy last week. Anyone who did had one of the best values in the NFL DFS player pool after the backup Jets running back had a 12-yard touchdown reception and a 20-yard touchdown run in a 24-17 victory over the Titans. Allen finished with 56 total yards, so should you consider the rookie for NFL DFS lineups when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Allen showed speed and explosiveness during the preseason as well, but with Breece Hall as New York's RB1, the rookie could see limited snaps. Hall went from playing 82% of snaps in Week 1 to 72% in Week 2 as Allen jumped up to 35% of snaps against the Titans, so could both of these New York running backs have value for NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS optimizer has turned its attention to Jets vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL Week 3 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Thursday Night Football is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The fourth-year running back has played at least 72% of snaps in each of New England's first two games and has taken 70.8% of all Patriots running back carries this season. He's been successful with those opportunities as well, ranking fifth in the NFL in rushing at 201 yards, averaging 100.5 yards per contest.

Stevenson is also an asset in the passing attack with five receptions on eight targets this season, securing multiple catches in both contests. The 26-year-old had 38 receptions over 12 games last year (3.2 per game). In 2002, his last full season, Stevenson ranked fourth among running backs with 69 receptions. The Jets allowed 147 rushing yards to Jordan Mason in Week 1 and with key defenders such as linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) either missing or being limited at practice at the start of the week, there could be opportunities for Stevenson to break some chunk runs and possibly find the end zone. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 40-year-old quarterback wasn't given any favors by the schedule makers by having to open the season in San Fransico on Monday Night Football in his first game back from a torn Achilles, but even in that 32-19 loss, he still showed glimpses of his elite arm strength in a 12-play, 70-yard drive leading to a 3-yard touchdown run by Hall. Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes (60%) for 176 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Titans to finish as QB10 in Fantasy football on the week.

Rodgers is the more established quarterback over Jacoby Brissett in this matchup and he's also surrounded by stronger playmakers. Having at least one QB in NFL DFS lineups provides a steady floor and Rodgers is priced lower than both Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The future Hall of Fame quarterback should be feeling more comfortable back on the field with each game and in a matchup against the Patriots, who had some of the lowest expectations in the NFL entering this season, the optimizer expects Rodgers to return value for NFL DFS picks. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Jets vs. Patriots NFL DFS lineups

The optimizer is also targeting several other undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is the optimizer including in its optimal NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Jets, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.