Week 6 of the 2024 NFL schedule will feature new starting quarterbacks for daily Fantasy football players to consider for their NFL DFS strategy like Drake Maye for the Patriots, Aidan O'Connell for the Raiders and Spencer Rattler in New Orleans following an oblique injury to Derek Carr. One quarterback who remains a starter despite struggling is Deshaun Watson for the Browns. Watson completed 15 passes for 125 yards on 4.5 yards per attempt in a 34-13 loss to the Commanders last week, but instead of turning to Jameis Winston, Watson is starting again. Watson is 28th in QB rating and 29th in completion percentage as the Browns rank 30th in scoring and last in yards per game.

With Watson as the starting quarterback, can you trust Cleveland players in the NFL DFS player pool like Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy or David Njoku (knee, questionable) when making Week 6 NFL DFS lineups? Should you avoid Cleveland players entirely when making your NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 6 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($7,200 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Hurts hasn't performed to the level of where he was taken in 2024 Fantasy football drafts this season, but that has resulted in a price drop, which boosts his value in Week 6 NFL DFS picks. The Eagles are coming off a bye and the additional rest and time to prepare should favor Hurts and the entire Eagles offense. Hurts has played without AJ Brown (hamstring) the last three games and without DeVonta Smith (concussion) in his last game. Both are expected to play this weekend, which would significantly boost Hurts' appeal in NFL DFS picks.

The Eagles play the Browns, who rank 23rd in points allowed (24.2 points per game). Jayden Daniels threw for 238 yards and rushed for 82 yards last week against Cleveland and Hurts has a similar skillset as a dual-threat QB. Hurts threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 33 yards in Week 1 to finish as QB10 in Fantasy football in the only week he's had Brown and Smith this season, so he should be in line for a stronger output than he has the last few weeks for Week 6 NFL DFS picks. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 7.5 yards per carry last week as he's produced as a top-10 running back in Fantasy football in each of Andy Dalton's three starts in Carolina this season. Hubbard is averaging 105 rushing yards over those three games with at least one touchdown and four receptions in each contest. He's averaging 5.8 yards per rush this year, which ranks seventh in the league for players with at least 25 attempts.

The Panthers play the Falcons, who have been one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL this season. Atlanta is allowing 148.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. Buccaneers running back Rachaad White rushed for 72 yards on 7.2 yards per attempt last week as the Falcons have allowed at least 70 rushing yards to every team's RB1 this season. Hubbard has played 65.7% of snaps over the last three weeks, so given his usage, success and matchup, he can return strong value to Week 6 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

