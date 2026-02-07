Whether you've made Super Bowl DFS picks before, or this will be your first time playing NFL daily Fantasy for The Big Game, you're aware that someone will come out of nowhere to make a major impact. Thus, NFL DFS lineups should comprise more than just big names like Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Hunter Henry. The Championship Round saw Jake Bobo find the end zone for Seattle and Mack Hollins lead New England in receiving, so those could be the type of underrated options for your daily Fantasy football strategy and Patriots vs. Seahawks DFS lineups.

Who should you target from the Super Bowl DFS player pool, and who are the sleepers your NFL DFS strategy should consider to help differentiate your lineups when kickoff comes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday? Before making any NFL DFS picks or locking in Seahawks vs. Patriots DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Super Bowl LX, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Super Bowl LX and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 60

One of the optimizer's top Super Bowl DFS value picks is Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed. After a slow start to his Seattle tenure, Shaheed has come on strong as of late. Over his last seven games, he has at least 50 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in five contests. Also, New England is vulnerable to wide receivers finding the endzone against it as just five teams allowed more wideout touchdowns in the regular season than the Patriots. The Pats also gave up a punt return touchdown in 2025, adding to the DFS value Shaheed, who has three return scores this season. See who else to pick here.

You can also bet Shaheed to go Over 22.5 total receiving yards at DraftKings:

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Patriots quarterback Maye. While Seattle has the No. 6 total defense, Maye is the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat three top-5 total defenses in a single postseason. So, he won't be intimidated by Seattle's unit, and it was one which was just shredded by Matthew Stafford. In the NFC Title Game, the Seahawks allowed its most passing touchdowns (3) of the year, it's second-highest passer rating (126.5) and its third-most passing yards (370). Add in that Maye has 65-plus rushing yards in two of three postseason games, and he's poised to produce, Fantasy-wise, on Super Bowl Sunday. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

Bet Maye to go Over 264.5 passing plus rushing yards at DraftKings:

How to build Patriots vs. Seahawks DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers in the 2026 Super Bowl. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Super Bowl Sunday, and which under-the-radar Seahawks vs. Patriots DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.