The 2025 NFL playoffs continue on Sunday. With two top-five offenses going against one another in Commanders vs. Buccaneers, it's no surprise they are filled with strong options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving and Mike Evans, so how should these players factor into your Sunday NFL DFS strategy? Evans tied Jerry Rice as the only two receivers in NFL history to have 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons after having 1,004 yards this campaign. He was also tied for fourth in the league with 11 touchdown receptions, so should you feature Evans in Sunday NFL DFS picks?

There are plenty of talented receivers on Sunday such as A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Terry McLaurin, and Courtland Sutton, so daily Fantasy football players will have tough decisions when forming NFL DFS lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's Wild Card Weekend in the 2025 NFL playoffs schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). Mayfield was one of the biggest surprises in Fantasy football this season as he finished as QB3 overall. The seven-year veteran threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing a career-best 71.4% of his passes. He was tied for second in the league in touchdown passes and third in passing yards.

Despite the strong season, he may be disrespected on NFL DFS sites as he's outside the top three most expensive quarterbacks on both FanDuel and DraftKings, but that leaves the Optimizer to project strong value at his price. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and although it's taken him longer than most top picks, he's performed resembling someone at his draft position over the last two seasons. Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over Washington in Week 1 and although a lot has changed since then, that performance still bodes well for the Tampa Bay quarterback. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills running back James Cook ($6,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). The third-year running back rushed for fewer yards than he did last season with 1,009 rushing yards compared to 1,122 last season, but he increased his touchdown production by 800% with 16 rushing scores compared to two last season to finish as the RB8 in Fantasy football. He also had 12 fewer receptions and two fewer receiving touchdowns, but the rushing touchdown upside more than made up for that.

The Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense at 30.9 points per game this season and Cook was a major reason for that. Without the Bills having a true WR1, they've relied on Josh Allen's ability to spread the ball around with Cook controlling the rushing attack. Cook has arguably the highest floor of any Buffalo skill position player and is a safe option for NFL DFS lineups as the Bills host the Broncos. Buffalo scored at least 30 points in seven of eight home games this season. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.