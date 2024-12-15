There are no more bye weeks during the 2024 NFL season, which means a full NFL DFS player pool for Week 15. Picking an elite running back or wide receiver can be a popular NFL DFS strategy and you can look to Detroit for both of those options in Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Lions vs. Bills could be a popular contest for daily Fantasy football players to target given its sky-high over-under of 54.5. Could it be a wise NFL DFS strategy to pivot and avoid that contest altogether when making your NFL DFS picks and fade potentially highly-owned players, or is it simply a matchup you can't live without when forming NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 15 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Broncos quarterback Bo Nix ($6,300 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old wasn't one of the most high-profile quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but given his five years of college football and the fact he started every year since his freshman season at Auburn, Nix was cleary one of the most pro-ready rookie quarterbacks. Nix started three years at Auburn and two at Oregon before being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix and Sean Payton have seemingly quickly formed a strong relationship and Payton has overseen some of the best offenses in NFL history during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints. The rookie had 294 passing yards and a touchdown with two interceptions against the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13 before a bye week last week. Nix, who is the QB9 in Fantasy football this season, has nine touchdown passes over his last three games. The Broncos play the Colts, who rank 26th in passing yards allowed (232.4 per game) with the second-highest pass completion against (70.5%) and without a huge price tag, Nix could be a top quarterback to build NFL DFS lineups around.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($7,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old was being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in some 2024 Fantasy football drafts and was one of the most expensive options on daily Fantasy football sites, but given the injury to Dak Prescott, his price has dropped to where he's no longer at the very top of the NFL DFS player pool. But he's still had productive games without Prescott, albeit not the 150-yard performances he sometimes had, and Lamb had six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys are still making it a priority to get the ball in Lamb's hands. Lamb had seven targets last week and he's averaging 9.4 targets per game without Prescott. Given his continued high involvement in the offense and his discounted price, Lamb remains an asset to NFL DFS lineups.

How to build Sunday Week 15 NFL DFS lineups

