The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Green Bay Packers on 'Monday Night Football' to conclude NFL Week 10. Big names like Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs will likely populate NFL DFS lineups in this matchup of Super Bowl contenders. When these teams last met in the Wild Card Round last season, Jahan Dotson and Dallas Goedert found the end zone, so your daily Fantasy football strategy shouldn't just focus on the big names when searching for NFL DFS picks.

Deep threat Christian Watson is averaging 71.5 receiving yards in his two games since being activated off IR and has seemingly leapfrogged rookie Matthew Golden on the depth chart. Watson could be one of those Monday Night Football DFS picks whose production far exceeds his NFL DFS price tags. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Eagles

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy is rostering Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is having the most efficient year of his six-year career, with career highs in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio. His best two games of the season have been his last two, in which he combined for seven touchdown passes and no turnovers.

On SNF, he'll face a Packers defense which has the second-fewest takeaways, so you likely don't have to worry about Hurts losing you any Fantasy points. He should also rack up plenty of points, considering Green Bay has allowed four of the last five QBs it has faced to pass for multiple touchdowns. Also, Hurts has a positive history versus the Packers as he had a pair of two-touchdown games versus Green Bay in last year's regular plus postseason. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. He becomes Green Bay's No. 1 tight end with the season-ending injury to Tucker Kraft, and Kraft entered Week 10 as the Fantasy TE1 which shows how important this position is to Green Bay's offense. Musgrave and Kraft were both drafted by the Packers in 2023, and Musgrave was taken earlier, which indicates how highly the team thinks of him.

Playing in just 46.2% of snaps last week, Musgrave had three catches for 34 yards. He could see twice as many snaps going forward as Kraft routinely played over 90% of snaps in games this year. With the Eagles holding their last two opponents to under 90 rushing yards, Green Bay may lean more on the pass, raising Musgrave's NFL DFS value. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football'

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football,' and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.