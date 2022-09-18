The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers hold one of the longest-standing rivalries in all of football, and the next chapter in their feud is set for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is infamous for his exploits against the Bears, highlighted by his claim from last season that he "owns" them. Rodgers has a career passer rating of 109.2 against Chicago, so it's tough to argue with him, but should he be your QB in NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night?

Rodgers will be one of the top names in the NFL DFS player pool on Sunday night, but he finished with a pedestrian 195 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in Green Bay's season-opening loss to Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Bears held 49ers quarterback Trey Lance to just 164 passing yards with an interception in their Week 1 win over San Francisco. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Packers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Making a judgment on Fields in his second season after last week wouldn't exactly be reasonable considering the wet, sloppy conditions the game was played in. However, he was still able to throw a pair of touchdowns even though he completed just 8-of-17 passes in the game.

Fields' most impressive play came in the third quarter, when he scrambled deep and to his left behind the line of scrimmage, only to throw across the field to Dante Pettis in a play that resulted in a 51-yard touchdown. Much of Fields' perceived Fantasy value is attached to his ability as a runner, which bodes well since the Packers gave up 126 rushing yards in Week 1. Last season, Fields finished with 117 yards on 15 carries against Green Bay.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers running back AJ Dillon. Fellow running back Aaron Jones had a higher offensive snap rate in Week 1, but Dillon finished with twice as many rushing attempts (10) and scored the Packers' lone rushing touchdown. Dillon also was the surprise team-leader in catches (5) and reception yards (46) for Green Bay against Minnesota.

Dillon finished last season with more rushing yards against Chicago than any other opponent, recording 130 yards on 26 total carries over two games. Last week, the 49ers finished with 176 rushing yards against the Bears, the seventh-most in the NFL. Chicago's defense also finished with five missed tackles last week, but against a powerful runner like Dillon, that number could end up being much higher on Sunday night. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Packers

