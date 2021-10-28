The Packers were dealt a huge blow before their Thursday Night Football game when star receiver Davante Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, he won't face the Cardinals and robs Aaron Rodgers of his favorite target. NFL DFS lineups will have to adjust accordingly, and players like Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could see a bump in pass-catching opportunities. Also, the Packers may lean more on the run game, making both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon coveted NFL DFS picks.

Which of those players should get the biggest bump in terms of NFL DFS value for Packers vs. Cardinals? Should you downgrade Rodgers with the Packers' best receiver out?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Cardinals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The third-year QB has accumulated the third-most fantasy points at the position this year and is coming off a three-touchdown game in Week 7. He's on pace to pass for 41 touchdowns this season after tossing 26 all of last year.

Apart from his arm, what makes Murray so dynamic is what he can do with his legs. He has 126 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground. Green Bay has been shredded by QBs running against it all year and just gave up 95 rushing yards to Taylor Heinicke. It also allowed over 80 rushing yards combined to pocket QBs Jameis Winston and Jared Goff. With his dual-threat ability against a Packers team likely missing its defensive coordinator (COVID-19), Murray is a must-start for Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones, who is averaging over 84 scrimmage yards per game to go along with six touchdowns. Jones should be an even bigger factor on Thursday Night Football with Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While the Cardinals have the league's top scoring defense, that side of the ball has been susceptible to the run this year. Arizona is giving up 5.0 yards per carry, which is the second-worst mark in the league. Jones is averaging 6.0 rushing yards per attempt over his last three games, so he has to be salivating at the thought of Arizona's run defense. With his ability as a receiver out of the backfield, Jones is someone you need in your Thursday Night Football DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cardinals vs. Packers

