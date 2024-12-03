Week 14 Thursday Night Football features an NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy football players will have plenty of strong options to consider for NFL DFS lineups with an NFL DFS player pool packed with playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs. Forming an NFL DFS strategy to roster multiple superstars while finding value to fill NFL DFS lineups could seem like a daunting challenge, so who are the under-the-radar options to consider? The Lions have one of the most injury-riddled defenses in the NFL, so should you form NFL DFS stacks with Green Bay players? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Lions vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The 22-year-old only had 11 touches on Thanksgiving, but it was enough to showcase his big-play potential as he posted 104 total yards, including nine rushes for 87 yards (9.7 yards per carry). The week before, Gibbs rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and had 24 touches (21 rushes, three receptions), so he's likely to see more than 11 opportunities on Thursday with a full week between games after playing on Thanksgiving.

Gibbs was extremely efficient in his first meeting this season against Green Bay as well, rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries (5.9 yards per rush) while adding an 11-yard reception in a 24-14 victory in Week 9. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry in his two meetings against Green Bay as a rookie last season and McClure expects another efficient performance from Gibbs for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The 26-year-old completed 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving evening. He's had multiple touchdowns in three straight games and Love is the QB8 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

Love should be able to capitalize on Detroit's bevy of injuries on the defensive side. Aidan Hutchinson (leg) is the most high-profile Lions defensive injury but Detroit currently has 12 defensive players on IR, including linebackers Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez. The Lions have the No. 2 scoring defense in the league at 16.9 points per game, but those injuries are due to catch up to the Lions at some point and Love is the caliber of quarterback who can expose that. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.