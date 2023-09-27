There wasn't much offensive production in either of the Packers vs. Lions games last season, as the teams combined for 60 total points in their two meetings. Now, the two NFC North teams will meet on Thursday Night Football. How should the potential for low scoring impact your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS picks? Is there value in selecting a defense or kicker at a cheaper price point to leave money for quarterbacks, who typically have a higher floor for your Lions vs. Packers DFS lineups? Predicting a game script is pivotal when forming single-game NFL DFS lineups.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (819) this season after finishing sixth (4,438) last year. The eight-year veteran had an up-and-down career before arriving in Detroit, but after posting his second-best QBR (63.3) last season, Goff has been a consistent performer for the Lions.

Goff wasn't asked to do too much in a 20-6 win over the Falcons last week, completing 22 of 33 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. But he completed 80% of his passes (28-of-35) for 323 yards and three touchdowns the week before in a 37-31 loss to Seattle. Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown have formed one of the top quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL and the emergence of rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who had eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown last week, gives Goff another reliable playmaker. You'll want to include Goff as a high-floor play in Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers receiver Jayden Reed. Green Bay has played without its presumed No. 1 receiver in Christian Watson (hamstring) all season, which has provided opportunities for others to produce. Reed, who was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has taken advantage of those chances and is tied for the team lead in targets (20) with Romeo Doubs and leads Green Bay in receiving yards (148).

Reed had all three of his receptions as a part of Green Bay's 18-point fourth quarter in an 18-17 comeback victory over the Saints last week. He had a pivotal 30-yard, over-the-shoulder, diving catch in the fourth quarter in the Packers' winning drive. Jordan Love has shown confidence in Reed in the biggest moments and the Packers should have opportunities to throw the ball on Thursday. The Lions allowed the second-most yards per attempt (7.5 yards) last season and the third-most passing yards in the NFL last year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

