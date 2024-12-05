If you enjoy taking high-variance options from the NFL DFS player pool who can elevate, or possibly destroy, your NFL DFS lineups, Jameson Williams may be your target for Thursday Night Football. The third-year Lions receiver has two games with more than 120 yards and a touchdown, but he also had two games with fewer than 10 yards, so should daily Fantasy football players ride the Jameson Williams roller-coaster for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. Packers? Williams had five receptions for 28 yards against the Bears last week after having three straight games with more than 50.

The Packers had 411 yards despite only scoring 14 points against the Lions earlier this season behind 273 passing yards from Jordan Love, 95 rushing yards for Josh Jacobs, and 113 receiving yards from Jayden Reed, so how should their first meeting factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. Fantasy football players who used a high pick on LaPorta have certainly been frustrated this season, but last week would have been a game you wanted him in Fantasy football and NFL DFS lineups. Although LaPorta only had three receptions for six yards, two resulted in touchdowns. The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is averaging just 35.5 yards per game compared to 52.3 yards per game in his rookie season, but LaPorta has at least one touchdown in three of his last five games as he's returning to the red zone threat he was last season.

LaPorta had more than 45 yards in each of his games against the Packers last season and had a touchdown in one of the contests. He has at least six targets in three straight games after drawing six targets only once in his first eight games this year. The Lions appear to be making an effort to target him more and McClure expects that to continue and return value for TNF NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Some franchises go decades without finding a reliable starting quarterback and Love is on his way to being the third straight Packers starting quarterback who seems poised for a sustained, successful career to follow in the shadows of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. He was the QB4 in Fantasy football last season after throwing for 4,159 yards, which ranked seventh in the NFL, and he's averaging even more passing yards per game this season.

Love is averaging 251.8 passing yards per game compared to 244.6 yards per game last season with a seemingly stronger command of the Green Bay offense. He has 20 passing touchdowns over 10 games, which is also a higher rate than last year, and Love is QB8 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this year. Caleb Williams threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns last week against Detroit and with the Lions having 12 defensive players on IR, Love should find ways to create offense on Thursday. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

