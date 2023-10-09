Raiders running back Josh Jacobs won the NFL rushing title and also led the NFL in scrimmage yards last season, but after a lengthy contract dispute, he's off to a poor start in 2023. Jacobs is only averaging 2.7 yards per carry and only scored one touchdown so far this season. This week, Jacobs and the Raiders will face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET and NFL DFS players will wonder how much exposure they should have to the two-time Pro Bowler.

It's a single-game slate, so the volume of touches that Jacobs receives will require some level of consideration for your NFL DFS lineups. However, he's a costly option who has turned in 11 points or fewer on FanDuel and DraftKings in three of four games this season and there might be better options in the NFL DFS player pool for Raiders vs. Packers. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Raiders, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Packers running back Aaron Jones. The 28-year-old is in his seventh NFL season and been one of the most productive backs in the NFL when healthy, piling up 7,268 scrimmage yards and 62 touchdowns in 88 career games.

Jones had 127 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's Week 1 win over the Bears. He then, however, missed the next two games with a hamstring injury and then was on a pitch count (20 snaps) in Week 4 against the Lions. Jones shouldn't be as restricted on Monday Night Football and will face a Raiders defense that ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. After spending three seasons sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, Love has has shown a willingness to play aggressively over the first four weeks.

Love is only completing 56.1% of his passes and averaging 6.8 yards per pass attempt, but he has thrown eight touchdowns against three interceptions he's added rushing touchdowns the last two weeks. Love has been responsible for multiple touchdowns in every start this season. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Raiders

