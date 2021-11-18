Prior to last week, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers held the dubious NFL record of the most career receiving yards without a touchdown. Meyers finally broke his end zone drought in Week 10 and posted a 4-49-1 stat line against the Browns. Those daily Fantasy football players who kept Meyers in their NFL DFS lineups were undoubtedly rewarded, and probably surprised, when the receiver finally hit pay dirt. Now, he'll try to go back-to-back when the Patriots visit Atlanta on Thursday Night Football.

Mac Jones has usually looked the way of Hunter Henry or Kendrick Bourne in the red zone, but could Meyers' score be a sign of life to come, and should you include him in your NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football and beyond, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Patriots vs. Falcons and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie signal-caller is coming off an impressive showing against the Browns, completing 19-of-23 pass attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last five games. He's also completed over 70 percent of his passes in four of his last seven outings and will try to take advantage of an Atlanta defense that gave up 43 points last week against the Cowboys. The Falcons are giving up 368.3 yards per game to opposing offenses this season, so confidently lock Jones into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Atlanta.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who ranks second among tight ends with 417 receiving yards since Week 5. After a slow start to the season, the rookie has established himself as a player with a high-floor. He's posted at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games and gone over 100 yards in two of those contests.

The Falcons are not only dealing with Calvin Ridley's absence, but they may also be without Cordarrelle Patterson, who sprained his ankle last Sunday. Patterson and Ridley rank second and third, respectively, on Atlanta in receiving, so even more will fall on Pitts, who is the team's top receiver. Pitts has been targeted nearly eight times per game over the last six weeks, but could easily hit double-digits on Thursday Night Football, giving him opportunities to rack up stats.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Falcons

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.