The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game kicked off the 2023 NFL preseason last week and the rest of the league will begin their exhibition slate this week, including with Seahawks vs. Vikings and Patriots vs. Texans on Thursday. Minnesota and Seattle were NFC playoff teams a season ago, while New England and Houston missed out on the postseason in the AFC. Don't expect to see many starters playing significant reps for any of these four teams with 90 players still in each NFL training camp, which should have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy for Thursday.

Honing in on NFL DFS players who are locked in roster battles is the best way to get maximum value into your NFL DFS lineups. Outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, the Patriots have a number of unproven young receivers on their roster. so a memorable preseason could go a long way towards making the roster for players like Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon and Demario Douglas, making them potentially popular options in the NFL DFS player pool. Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Week 1 action on Thursday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

For Thursday's NFL preseason action, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and every player on FanDuel is $6,000, one of Gibbs' top picks is Vikings running back DeWayne McBride. Minnesota invested a seventh-round pick in McBride at the 2023 NFL Draft after he produced over 3,000 rushing yards and scored 32 times in his final two seasons at UAB.

While most seventh-round running backs come into camp hoping to make enough of an impression to contend for a 53-man roster or practice squad spot, McBride could earn a significant role with the Vikings. After releasing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison will be the starting running back, but the rest of the backs on the roster have combined for only 26 career touches. McBride has a lot to play for and could use Thursday's action to begin scaling the depth chart.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Demario Douglas, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who showcased explosive playmaking ability at Liberty. Listed at just over 5-foot-8, 179 pounds, Douglas became a cog in an exciting Liberty offense and then showcased impressive athleticism at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine to earn his way into the league.

Douglas caught 79 passes for 993 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Liberty and also rushed five times for 105 yards and a score. He also has two career punt returns for touchdowns and will be hoping to use his 4.44-second speed in the 40-yard dash to crease a porous Texans defense on Thursday. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

