The Week 2 NFL preseason schedule continues on Saturday with 11 games to choose from in the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Some teams barely played their starters last week, while others sat their stars out entirely. Multiple teams are expected to give their starters more playing time this week, creating new avenues for owners looking to build winning NFL DFS lineups. Which starters should you include in your NFL DFS strategy?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played four series last Friday night in Arizona, leading a touchdown drive to close out his reps. Head coach Sean Payton is trying to get his new offense up to speed, which could mean more playing time is on the way for Denver's starters. Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Week 2 action on Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday's NFL preseason action, one of Gibbs' top picks is Bears running back Roschon Johnson. He is flying under the radar after starting just five games in 47 total games played at Texas, sitting behind college football's best running back in Bijan Robinson. Johnson posted a 49% missed tackle rate last year and was fourth in yards after contact per attempt among his draft class.

He reinforced his college narrative by leading the Bears with 37 rushing yards against Tennessee during the first week of the preseason. Johnson also had a team-high three receptions, so the Bears are looking to utilize him in multiple ways. His skill set is suited for the NFL, and Chicago is giving him the volume needed to make an impact in DFS contests.

His optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. He only played five snaps in the preseason opener, so fans did not get a glimpse of Buffalo's new 12-personnel packages. However, teammate Dawson Knox only played four snaps, indicating that both of them have locked in their roles.

Kincaid was the first tight end selected in this year's draft and is reportedly healthy after dealing with a back injury in the offseason. The Bills traded up in the first round to draft a receiving tight end, so they will be wanting to get a better look at him on Saturday. Kincaid is going to be yet another beneficiary of Buffalo's high-octane offense, and his red-zone ability makes him an attractive addition to DFS lineups. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set Saturday NFL DFS lineups

