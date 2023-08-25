The Friday NFL DFS slate for Week 3 of the preseason features three games, as teams look to finalize their rosters before Tuesday's cut-down day. One of the games will see two first-round rookies and former Alabama teammates going head-to-head as Bryce Young's Panthers host Jahmyr Gibbs' Lions at 8 p.m. ET. Both players have gotten limited reps during the preseason, so daily you may want to look elsewhere when filling out NFL DFS lineups.

If that Alabama stack doesn't appeal to you, then maybe one of the NFL DFS stacks with Panthers Shi Smith and Spencer Brown will. Smith tops the team with 79 receiving yards, while Brown leads with 60 rushing yards. Both players are fighting to move up Carolina's depth chart, and those are the types of players to target with preseason NFL DFS picks. Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Week 3 action on Friday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

One of Gibbs' top picks is Titans quarterback Will Levis. The second-round pick began his college career at Penn State before two years at Kentucky. He had 46 passing touchdowns over his last two seasons to go along with 11 scores on the ground. Levis did not play in preseason Week 2 due to a lower-body injury after completing 9 of 14 passes for 85 yards the prior week.

Levis' lack of preseason snaps is a big reason why Gibbs likes him for Week 3 since he's been cleared from injury and could use the playing time. Titans starter Ryan Tannehill hasn't thrown a preseason pass since 2019, while backup Malik Willis played the entirety of Week 2 when Levis was sidelined. Thus, Week 3 is shaping up to be Levis' showcase game. The Patriots allowed 221 passing yards in Week 2 after allowing two passing scores in Week 1.

Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers receiver Derius Davis, a fourth-round rookie who has five receptions for 45 yards over his first two preseason games. Davis is a burner whose 4.36-40-yard dash was the second-fastest among all receivers at the 2023 NFL combine. Los Angeles hasn't hesitated to utilize that speed during preseason, as it has employed Davis in a variety of ways.

Davis has 216 all-purpose yards during preseason, which ranks sixth amongst all players. While at TCU, he had nine receiving touchdowns, six return touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, and took a punt back to the house 81 yards in his preseason opener. The ability to score from anywhere on the field only boosts Davis' NFL DFS value as he tries to carve a role in new OC Kellen Moore's offense. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

