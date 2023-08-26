The 2023 Week 3 NFL preseason schedule continues on Saturday with a 10-game slate, creating a large NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Baltimore had its 24-game preseason winning streak snapped on Monday, so it will try to start a new streak when it travels to Tampa Bay. The Ravens have several wide receivers fighting for a roster spot, which will make them motivated players to choose from when building NFL DFS lineups. Meanwhile, Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker is looking to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie.

Figuring out which players will see the most action on Saturday is one of the best ways to build a winning NFL DFS strategy. Are there any starting quarterbacks worth including in your NFL DFS picks on Saturday? Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Week 3 action on Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to the Week 3 NFL preseason Saturday slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for preseason Week 3 on Saturday

For Saturday's NFL preseason action, one of Gibbs' top picks is Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The rookie has not only been the top quarterback for Las Vegas this preseason, but he has been the best quarterback in the league. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 before completing 11 of 18 for 163 yards and two touchdowns last week.

O'Connell had the highest passer rating among first-year quarterbacks in Week 2, showcasing the ability to make deep throws over the middle in tight coverage along with fade routes for touchdowns in the corner of the end zone. The coaching staff has been giving him plenty of opportunities to rack up points in DFS contests. His expected volume and previous success make him one of the top DFS picks on Saturday.

Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking O'Connell with Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker. The rookie from Cincinnati has benefited from O'Connell's success, catching four passes for 81 yards through the first two games. Tucker is also being utilized in the rushing attack, getting two carries this preseason.

He is a dynamic player who is looking to be used as a gadget wide receiver and return man. Tucker has the speed to break off a big play on Saturday, and his versatility in the passing game and rushing attack gives him multiple chances to make a mark. Gibbs likes what he has seen from Tucker so far in the preseason, listing the rookie among his top NFL DFS picks on Saturday. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set Saturday NFL DFS lineups

Gibbs is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups on Saturday during Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a highly-rated Fantasy expert, and find out.