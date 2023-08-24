The 2023 NFL Preseason comes to a close this week, starting with two games on Thursday. The Falcons will host the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Colts visiting the Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. NFL DFS players should be aware that teams are unlikely to play their starters for extended snaps with the regular season right around the corner. Thus, daily Fantasy football lineups will primarily be composed of players fighting for roster spots with the hopes of one day being in the regular-season NFL DFS player pool.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for preseason Week 3 on Thursday

One of Gibbs' top picks is Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. The No. 4 overall pick goes against the philosophy of resting starters in the preseason finale, as Colts coach Shane Steichen has said that the rookie will start on Thursday. How much he plays remains to be seen, but Indy may want to get him plenty of reps considering he sat out Week 2 of the preseason. Richardson did play in Week 1, going 7-of-12 for 67 yards while rushing for another seven yards.

With two weeks of practice time since then, Richardson can be expected to display more, especially considering the opponent. Philadelphia hasn't played its starters a single down all preseason as it places an emphasis on joint practices instead. The backup Eagles haven't been able to contain opposing quarterbacks as last week, Philly allowed multiple Browns QBs to throw for over 125 yards, which came one week after allowing multiple Ravens quarterbacks to toss a touchdown pass.

Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Trey Sermon, who has scored rushing touchdowns in each of Philadelphia's first two preseason games. A 2021 third-rounder by the 49ers, Sermon was cut after one year in San Francisco and picked up by Philadelphia prior to last season. However, he was inactive for most of the season and played in just two games, so this is his best opportunity to impress the Eagles' coaches.

Sermon has been showcased throughout the preseason, as he led the Eagles with 10 touches in Week 1. He converted those into 30 yards and a rushing score before leading Philadelphia in rushing yards (54) and scrimmage yards (68) in Week 2. He also found the endzone on the ground in that contest. Sermon has displayed big-play potential with a 33-yard rush and has been the primary kick returner for the Eagles. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

