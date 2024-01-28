Only four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy and only two will remain after Conference Championship Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will battle it out in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, while the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers match up in the 2024 NFC Championship Game. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded with players who anchored NFL DFS lineups throughout the season. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, and Jared Goff are all capable of taking games over and posting massive fantasy numbers.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1 and 13-227-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2023 MVP front-runner has been dominant this season, guiding his team to the top seed in the AFC. Jackson remains one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, and during the regular season, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner had his most efficient professional season as a passer. Jackson completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes and finished with a 24:7 touchdown:interception ratio.

"Lamar Jackson has played inspired football all season, and to my eyes looks like a man on a mission. He was nearly unstoppable in Baltimore's Divisional Round win over the Texans, accounting for 252 yards of offense and four touchdowns. The Chiefs are coming off a terrible performance defending the run against Buffalo, and I expect Jackson to give them fits all game. While he may not go over the century mark in rushing yards again, I do expect a very similar stat line (152-2, 100-2) for Jackson against the Chiefs on Sunday," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The former first round pick out of Arizona State took longer to develop than expected, but has become an explosive force in San Francisco's passing attack over the last two years. The 25-year-old has gone over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and has found the end zone 15 times in that span. With Deebo Samuel nursing a shoulder injury, Kaylor expects an increased role for Aiyuk on Sunday.

"The NFC Championship Game is projected to be a fairly high-scoring affair and I expect a big-time performance from Brandon Aiyuk. The second-team All-Pro selection has developed into an elite downfield threat as evident by his 17.9 yards per catch average. With Deebo Samuel nursing a shoulder injury, I expect Kyle Shanahan to focus on getting Aiyuk more touches on Sunday," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

