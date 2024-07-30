The NFL preseason kicks off with a matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. Both teams feature a young quarterback with significant upside and added a star, veteran running back and wide receiver for the 2024 NFL season. However, those stars, especially veterans like Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs, rarely suit up and play in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, making it imperative to hit on stars in the NFL DFS player pool who may be listed near the bottom of their respective team's depth chart.

Who are players fighting for a roster spot or lower in the depth chart who could play significant snaps and provide value for 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS lineups? You'll want to keep up with the latest news about who is or isn't playing when forming a 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS strategy and scanning over the NFL DFS player pool. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Texans on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks last season like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game matchup of Texans vs. Bears and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Texans

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Texans vs. Bears in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2024, where every player on DraftKings is $11,400 and $12,000 on FanDuel, is Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. Caleb Williams, the team's starting quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, told the media he'd like to play in the Hall of Fame Game, but it's unclear if the Bears will allow that to happen. Even if Williams plays, he likely won't play for long and Bagent, the backup quarterback, is likely to get an extended run in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game.

Bagent played in five games and made four starts in the middle of the season last year due to injuries despite being an undrafted rookie free agent. He averaged 171.8 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and six interceptions over that span. He can move the chains with his legs as well, rushing for 70 yards in a game against the Saints. He completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1%) over his three preseason games last season and he looks to secure the backup role with a strong preseason.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who had eight receptions for 90 yards as a rookie in limited action last season. Hutchinson made plays for Houston during the preseason last year, hauling in a reception of at least 20 yards in two of three preseason games.

With veteran receivers such as Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods, plus the emergence of Nico Collins with Tank Dell returning from injury, Hutchinson sits pretty low in Houston's receiver depth chart, so he could see plenty of snaps and opportunities to fight for his roster spot and possibly climb up the depth chart. Hutchinson was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after posting 1,171 receiving yards as a senior at Iowa State, so the talent is there and the Hall of Fame Game is a chance for him to showcase himself on a national stage to kick off the 2024 NFL season. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2024 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2024. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Texans, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.