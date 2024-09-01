Lamar Jackson has been a top option for daily Fantasy football players since taking over as the Ravens' starting quarterback in 2019 and winning the MVP that season. Jackson's dual-threat ability has been a major reason for that, with his rushing upside being enough to put you in the money for NFL DFS lineups in certain weeks. After the Ravens signed future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry this offseason, will Jackson's rushing attempts be limited this season? There's no way to know for sure when making an NFL DFS strategy for the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, but with Jackson and Henry both being expensive options for NFL DFS picks, how should you form NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game 2024 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce came up 16 yards short of his eighth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, but there is no denying he is the top receiving option in Kansas City's high-powered offense. Since Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback in 2018, Kelce has averaged 140 targets per season, or just under nine targets per game.

The Chiefs added Marquise Brown during the offseason, but his status for the season opener is in doubt. In the Chiefs' matchup with Baltimore in last year's AFC Championship Game, Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kaylor expects a high volume of targets for Kelce on Thursday night, which could result in similar numbers for the future Hall of Famer.

Kaylor is also targeting Ravens receiver Zay Flowers in his NFL DFS picks. Flowers accounted for 119 of Baltimore's 336 yards (35.4%) against the Chiefs in a 17-10 loss in last year's AFC Championship Game. Flowers had five receptions for 115 yards, showcasing his big-play potential with a 54-yard reception and a 30-yard touchdown catch. Flowers and Lamar Jackson improved their connection as the season progressed as Flowers also recorded more than 100 receiving yards in his final game of the regular season.

Flowers ranked 16th in the NFL in yards after the catch last season, showcasing his 4.42 40-yard dash time from the NFL Combine. The 23-year-old enters his second NFL season with a better understanding of the Baltimore offense after an entire professional season and offseason and after his strong finish to last year and big-play potential, Kaylor sees Flowers as an asset for NFL DFS lineups. Flowers had 44 more targets than the next-highest Baltimore pass-catcher last season and that high volume should be on display again on Thursday. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

