The 2024 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5, with a matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams feature plenty of players who can have a significant impact on NFL DFS lineups, including veteran quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP, had a down year for daily Fantasy football players, finishing as QB8 in season-long Fantasy football, but he's still one of the most reliable players in the NFL DFS player pool weekly.

Jackson was QB5 in Fantasy football, as his dual-threat ability makes him a constant asset for NFL DFS picks. Should you include either of these high-priced quarterbacks in Ravens vs. Chiefs DFS lineups? Or should your NFL DFS strategy revolve around running backs such as Isiah Pacheco or Derrick Henry? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game 2024 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The nine-time Pro-Bowler is coming off his sixth straight season with at least 90 receptions (93) as he continues to be the most reliable and consistent target for Patrick Mahomes. Kelce had 984 receiving yards, a down year for him after failing to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015 but that shows how elite Kelce is even in a "down" season. He was second among tight ends in receiving yards and finished as the TE1 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

Kelce missed last year's NFL Kickoff Game with a knee injury, but he quickly proved he was healthy with a touchdown in Week 2 in his season-opener. The future Hall of Fame tight end caught a touchdown in three of his first four games while recording at least 60 receiving yards in three of those contests as well. Kelce had 11 receptions on 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens in last year's AFC Championship Game and Kaylor expects more of the same in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game.

Kaylor is also targeting Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers in his NFL DFS picks. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft impressed in his rookie season with 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns. Outside of a one-reception game for seven yards against the Jaguars in Week 15, Flowers averaged 79.3 receiving yards with a touchdown in each contest in his other three final games of the regular season. Flowers and Jackson seemed to improve on their chemistry as the season progressed and going into Year Two, that connection should only become stronger.

Flowers had a huge game against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game loss, hauling in five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Flowers had at least eight targets in four of his final seven games, including the playoffs, and after the Ravens didn't have significant upgrades to their wide receiver room in the offseason, he figures to be a top target again, starting with the season-opener. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

