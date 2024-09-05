The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game NFL DFS player pool is filled with elite talents like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews. But any daily Fantasy football player will tell you an important part of finishing in the money is forming an NFL DFS strategy to find the right NFL DFS sleepers and undervalued players to include in NFL DFS picks. Previous matchups can help find those gems, but in Week 1 of a new NFL season, there's no guarantee how new players will mesh in the opening contest when making NFL DFS lineups. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game 2024 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. You can't go wrong with using one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for DFS lineups and Mahomes is as important to Kansas City's success as any player in the NFL. The Chiefs averaged the third-most pass attempts in the NFL last season while ranking seventh in pass-play percentage. Rather than traditional handoffs, coach Andy Reid will often scheme creative ways to throw the ball near the line of scrimmage to simulate run action, but even if the ball doesn't travel far out of Mahomes' hands, all the yards after catch still go toward his passing yardage total.

The Chiefs led the NFL in yards after catch last season at 2,677 yards, which was more than 300 yards more than any other team. Kansas City added to its receiver room by drafting Xavier Worthy, who set the NFL combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.21.40), with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to pair with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Mahomes is as safe of an option as there is for NFL DFS lineups and although he's expensive, that floor is worth the price. Even if you don't know who his top receiver will be that day, you know Mahomes will be the one throwing the ball around.

Kaylor is also targeting Ravens receiver Zay Flowers in his NFL DFS picks. The Ravens have a fully healthy Mark Andrews back this season but that may not limit Flowers' production. Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target over his six-year career but Flowers still had at least 70 yards in three games he and Andrews played together last year. The opposing defense's need to worry about Andrews in the middle of the field can open up opportunities for Flowers deep and on the outside as opposed to teams dedicating the majority of the week to slowing down the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers enters his second NFL season and many rookies show significant improvements in Year Two. He ranked fifth among rookies in receiving yards (858) and fourth in receptions (77) last year, but there's still room for growth. After going through his second NFL training camp, a full offseason and developing a better understanding of Todd Monken's offense, Flowers should be an immediate contributor this fall. Flowers ended last season with a career-high 115 yards against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and Kaylor thinks another performance like that is possible for 2024 NFL Kickoff Game NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

