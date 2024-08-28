Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the two faces and two biggest names in the NFL DFS player pool for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5 in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, but could the running backs shine in NFL DFS lineups? The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco and Ravens' Derrick Henry could be in for a huge workload this season and given they'll be fully rested entering Week 1, so should daily Fantasy football players include both running backs in their NFL DFS picks? Pacheco rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions in a 17-10 win for the Chiefs over the Ravens in last year's AFC Championship Game, so how should that factor into your Chiefs vs. Ravens DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game 2024 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is coming off winning his second straight Super Bowl MVP last season and he's entered the conversation for one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Even though Mahomes threw for his fewest yardage since 2019, he was still just one of eight quarterbacks to throw for at least 4,100 yards (4,183) last season. Mahomes is one season removed from winning the NFL MVP while leading the sport in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41).

Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 241 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens in the playoffs last year. The last time they met during the regular season, Mahomes threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Mahomes has as high of a floor as you'll find in the NFL DFS player pool and although he comes with a high price tag, he's worth it for the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game.

Kaylor is also targeting Ravens running back Derrick Henry in his NFL DFS picks. Henry makes his Ravens debut on Sept. 5 after spending his first eight seasons with the Titans. The future Hall of Famer has been one of the most dominant running backs over the past decade on a run-first team and now he moves to another run-first franchise. Henry has led the NFL in carries in each of the last two seasons and now pairing him with a dual-threat quarterback like Lamar Jackson should open up more running lanes and touchdown opportunities for Henry.

Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He's rushed for at least 1,100 yards in four of his last five seasons and 12 touchdowns in five of his last six years. The 6-foot-2 running back is 30 this season, but he keeps himself in incredible shape where he may be one of the few running backs to defeat the 30-year-old age cliff that can occur. But especially in Week 1 when he's fully rested, Kaylor expects Henry to put together a huge first impression for Baltimore in NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Chiefs vs. Ravens. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Ravens, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament last season, and find out.