The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game will see the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, plays host as daily Fantasy football players will get to set their first NFL DFS lineups in nearly six months. Stars like Justin Herbert, Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs won't see the field, so your HOF Game DFS strategy will have to hone in on backups and those fighting for roster spots.

Which players from both sides should be in your Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS player pool, and which Lions vs. Chargers NFL DFS lineup combinations provide the most upside? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Lions on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as the CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game matchup of Lions vs. Chargers and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top 2025 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Lions

One of White's favorite DFS picks for Lions vs. Chargers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2025, where every player on DraftKings is $11,400 and $12,000 on FanDuel, is Los Angeles quarterback Trey Lance. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has bounced around to three teams, and he's looking to stick with the Chargers in 2025. Coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that he'll start this game and will have a chance to get a majority of the snaps for the Chargers in this preseason opener.

"Lance is going to start and play into the third quarter, and his rushing ability gives him a chance to be an effective point-scorer on both DraftKings and FanDuel," White told SportsLine.

White's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker. Detroit is expected to split quarterback reps between Hooker and veteran Kyle Allen as they battle for the backup spot behind Jared Goff. Allen has been in the league since 2018 and has over 700 passing attempts, so expect the Lions to get Hooker, who also has dual-threat capabilities, plenty of reps as he enters his second full healthy season.

The third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2023 missed most of his rookie campaign as he recovered from a torn ACL. White is including Hooker in all of his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

How to build 2025 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2025.

