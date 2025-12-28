The San Francisco 49ers host the Chicago Bears in the Week 17 edition of 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are battling for playoff positioning, so they won't be holding anything back as the regular season begins to wind down. Both teams have some injury concerns at the skill positions with Chicago receiver Rome Odunze (foot) ruled out and the Niners listing tight end George Kittle (ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) as questionable.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. One of the premier daily Fantasy options in the league, McCaffrey enters this matchup on a five-game touchdown streak. He also had 146 scrimmage yards last week against the Colts. He produced 117 of those on the ground, but his two touchdowns came via short passes, illustrating how tough it is to contain him for opposing defenses. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

He's also building around Bears tight end Colston Loveland. He's still being used in plenty of two tight-end sets with Cole Kmet, but Loveland, the rookie out of Michigan, has become the clear TE1 in this offense. Ben Johnson's offense produced huge numbers for Sam LaPorta as a rookie and second-year player in 2023 and 2024, and Loveland is pacing in the same direction. The Niners are tough overall on defense, but have given up the 22nd most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set 49ers vs. Bears NFL DFS lineups

