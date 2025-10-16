The Week 7 NFL schedule kicks off with a 'Thursday Night Football' showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Both teams feature a mix of proven star power and young talent. Pittsburgh's offensive core of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jaylen Warren headline the NFL DFS player pool. On the other side, the Bengals' dynamic duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also factor in as likely popular NFL DFS picks for Thursday night.

How should you build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Thursday Night Football? Which potential NFL DFS sleepers should you target in Steelers vs. Bengals? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The former LSU star turned in a truly electric 2024 campaign, leading the NFL in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdown receptions (17), earning him the rare receiving "Triple Crown." That season's performance cemented his status as one of the league's elite wideouts and a focal point of the Bengals' offense.

In 2025, through six games, Chase has already recorded 42 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per catch. While those numbers don't yet match his 2024 peak, he remains one of the most reliable and explosive targets in football. Chase displayed an obvious rapport with new Cincinnati starter Joe Flacco, catching 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in their first game together. See who else to roster here.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. The former undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State showcased his versatility and efficiency during the 2024 season, recording 120 carries for 511 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry), along with 38 receptions for 310 receiving yards. Despite splitting time in the backfield, he consistently provided a spark for the Steelers' offense with his quick burst and reliable hands.

In 2025, through four games, Warren has rushed 54 times for 184 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and added 13 catches for 153 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per reception. While his rushing efficiency has dipped slightly, his impact as a pass-catcher continues to stand out. With an expanded role in Pittsburgh's offense, Warren's combination of toughness, balance, and versatility has made him one of the team's most dependable offensive weapons. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Steelers

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.