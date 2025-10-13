The Week 6 NFL season concludes with another 'Monday Night Football' two-game slate, marking the third of four times this year that two games will be played on Monday. Both games have an over/under of 49.5. This time around it is a staggered start with Bills vs. Falcons starting at 7:15 p.m. ET, while Bears vs. Commanders kicks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Washington is a 5.5-point favorite, while Buffalo is -3.5. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded at the quarterback position, with Josh Allen, Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels all set to be in action.

Other players that will likely be popular NFL DFS picks and core pieces of NFL DFS lineups are Pro Bowl running backs James Cook and Bijan Robinson. Injuries, however, will be a factor with players such as Terry McLaurin (quad) and Darnell Mooney (hamstring) ruled out. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the two-game 'Monday Night Football,' slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Falcons, Commanders vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football slate is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The reigning NFL MVP remains one of the most impactful players in the game today. Allen's dual-threat ability makes him an elite red zone performer and give him a relatively high floor in all fantasy football formats.

In 2025, Allen has gotten off to a solid start with 1,217 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions through five games. He's completed 70.4% of his passes. Allen has also rushed for 212 yards and three scores. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The former USC standout enjoyed a breakout 2024 season, catching 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Falcons in both catches and receiving yardage across all games. He was one of the only receivers in the league to record 100 receptions, 1,000 yards, and at least eight receiving touchdowns during the 2024 season.

In 2025, through four games, London has 24 receptions for 269 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.2 yards per catch. While his early-season numbers don't quite match the pace of 2024, he's remained a steady presence in Atlanta's passing game. London's size, route-running, and consistency keep him as one of the key targets and foundational pieces in the Falcons' offense this season. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football'

