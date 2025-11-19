NFL Week 12 commences with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Houston Texans on 'Thursday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out. With Stroud out, those involved in NFL DFS contests will gravitate towards making a Josh Allen and James Cook NFL DFS stack with the Bills being top-heavy, while under-the-radar options include Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson. As for Houston, its top daily Fantasy football pick is Nico Collins, who has thrived no matter who has thrown him passes, but the Texans' running back pairing shouldn't be overlooked.

Veteran Nick Chubb may not be what he once was, but he can still move the chains and is a nice complement to Woody Marks. The rookie back is a good bet for double-digit touches every week, and he also won't set back your NFL DFS salary cap too much, thus allowing you to still include higher-priced players in TNF DFS lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Texans on 'Thursday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for 'Thursday Night Football' is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has an over/under of 224.5 passing yards and 33.5 rushing yards. The reigning MVP nearly single-handedly won many NFL DFS contests for whomever rostered him last week with 317 yards and three touchdowns through the air, plus 40 yards and three scores on the ground. Allen has multiple total touchdowns in all but one game this season and leads all quarterbacks in Fantasy points for the fourth time in his career. While Houston has an elite defense, it is susceptible on the ground to quarterbacks as each of the last three it faced had at least 33 rushing yards, despite each being less mobile than Allen. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Texans tight end Dalton Schultz. He's come on strong as of late with Davis Mills under center. Schultz has at least six catches and 51 yards in each of the last three weeks, with one total touchdown. He's averaging 60.5 receiving yards over his last six games and is on pace to have career highs in both catches and yards this season. Buffalo hasn't faced many top-tier TEs this season, but Travis Kelce -- who has fewer targets and catches than Schultz in 2025 -- had 66 yards and 2-point score versus the Bills in Week 9. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

