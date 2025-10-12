NFL DFS players have a fascinating matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Chiefs and Lions meet in Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET during the Week 6 schedule. With an over/under of 52.5 points, it is projected to be the highest-scoring game of the week, and players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown make great potential building blocks for NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Lion vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former Texas Tech standout remains one of the premier fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL today. Mahomes has thrown for at least 26 touchdowns in each of his seven full seasons as Kansas City's starter.

In 2025, Mahomes has gotten off to another solid start. He enters Week 6 with 1,257 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. The three-time NFL MVP has been more active with his legs in 2025, rushing for 190 yards and three touchdowns -- both team highs -- through five games. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The former first-round pick is known for his speed, agility and ability to impact both the ground game and passing attack. In 2024, Gibbs took a major leap forward, rushing 250 times for 1,412 yards (5.6 yards per carry) while scoring 16 rushing touchdowns, and adding 52 receptions for 517 yards and four receiving touchdowns -- combining for a franchise-record 20 total touchdowns.

Through the early part of the 2025 season, Gibbs has logged 70 carries for 325 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns, along with 22 receptions for 112 yards and one receiving touchdown. While his per-game numbers are down slightly, his versatility continues to be a key weapon in Detroit's offensive scheme. Gibbs' ability to create big plays both as a runner and receiver keeps him at the center of the Lions' offensive attack. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football'

