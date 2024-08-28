The 2024 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET with a matchup between the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, who had the best record during the regular season last year. The Chiefs ended the Ravens' season last year with a 17-10 victory in the AFC Championship Game. Ravens receiver Zay Flowers had the best game of his rookie season against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game with five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and Travis Kelce had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a score, so should you include any of these players in your 2024 NFL Kickoff Game NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Stars like Mahomes, Kelce, Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have been staples in the NFL DFS player pool in this matchup in recent seasons. Both teams made impactful offseason acquisitions, with the Ravens signing running back Derrick Henry and the Chiefs drafting wide receiver Xavier Worthy, so how should you factor them into your NFL DFS strategy for the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old is a two-time NFL MVP and is coming off his second straight Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. He's considered by most as the best quarterback in the NFL and given his run of postseason success, Mahomes is entering the conversation of greatest of all-time before approaching 30.

Mahomes threw for the sixth-most yards in the NFL (4.183) last season and it's only because of his greatness that that could be considered a somewhat disappointing result. Mahomes was QB8 in Fantasy football, so season-long Fantasy football players hoped for better statistical success, but Mahomes passed for at least 200 yards in 18 of 20 games and threw for at least one touchdown in 19 contests, giving him one of the highest floors in the NFL DFS player pool. Mahomes continues to be an elite option for daily Fantasy football players and even with the high price tag, McClure views him as a must-roster for NFL DFS picks.

McClure is also targeting Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers in his Ravens vs. Chiefs DFS picks. Flowers set the Ravens rookie records for receptions (77) and receiving yards (858) last season as he showcased why Baltimore invested a first-round pick in him. Flowers closed the season strong by going for 103 yards and a touchdown in his final regular-season game and having five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Flowers is a big-play threat down the field, which matches the strengths of Lamar Jackson and airing the ball out.

The Chiefs allowed Lions WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown to have six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown against them in last year's NFL Kickoff Game, so if the Ravens coaches can scheme similar ways to get Flowers open, the Chiefs may be caught up in the emotions of receiving their Super Bowl rings and kicking off the season at home for the second straight season. The Ravens selected Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to provide that big-play ability that's necessary to knock off the Chiefs and McClure expects Flowers to show some more flashes of greatness as an asset for NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

