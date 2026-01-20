NFL DFS players will have their final multi-game slate of the year as Championship Sunday brings both the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship Game. The Broncos and Patriots play at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Seahawks vs. Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET. Injuries will play a big part in both matchups with Bo Nix (ankle) out for Denver and Zach Charbonnet (ACL) out for Seattle. Denver, especially, will have a new look on offense and daily Fantasy football players will have to craft a strategy around how to value backup Jarrett Stidham and the rest of the that offense without Nix.

Who are the best NFL DFS picks for Sunday, and which sleepers can differentiate your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any NFL daily Fantasy picks on Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NFL Championship Sunday DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Rams receiver Puka Nacua. He's been a daily Fantasy stalwart all season with a massive 129-1,715-10 receiving line. He hasn't slowed much in the NFL playoffs, turning 28 targets into 15 catches for 167 yards and a score through two games. A new wrinkle has been using him as a runner. He's now had three straight weeks with multiple carries, giving him even more daily Fantasy value. The Seahawks are tough defensively, but he sliced them up for 12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16. See who else to roster at SportsLine, and new users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins, and bet Nacua Over 92.5 receiving yards at DraftKings:

McClure is also building his NFL DFS strategy around Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He should see an already heavy workload expand against the Rams with Charbonnet done for the year. Walker's track record against the Rams this year was already strong as he totaled 275 scrimmage yards and two scores against them in their two matchups in the regular season. See who else to roster at SportsLine, and bet Walker to go Over 86.5 rushing yards at DraftKings:

How to set Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.