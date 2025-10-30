The Week 8 NFL schedule opens with an AFC showdown on 'Thursday Night Football' with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The over/under is 50.5, so there should be plenty of offense in this one. The game features a strong NFL DFS player pool, with big names like Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane taking center stage. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) has been a full participant in practice and is expected to play.

Should you target a potential sleeper pick like DeAndre Hopkins, Malik Washington or Ollie Gordon II when building NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football' on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 'Thursday Night Football' matchup of Dolphins vs. Ravens and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his 'Thursday Night Football' DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Dolphins vs. Ravens

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who has an over/under of 89.5 rushing yards. The former Alabama standout signed with the Ravens in 2024 and delivered a massive output in his first season in Baltimore, carrying the ball 325 times for 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. His physical style and durability remained elite even after turning 30, showcasing several long runs and a dominance after contact that reinforced his Hall of Fame trajectory.

In 2025, Henry continues to be a major factor in Baltimore's offense, though his workload has slightly decreased. Through six games, he has totaled 88 carries for 439 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns. While those numbers are below his 2024 peak, he remains one of the most respected and productive power backs in the league. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The former third-round pick out of Texas A&M emerged as a dynamic dual-threat back for the Dolphins in 2024, rushing 203 times for 907 yards and six touchdowns while adding 78 receptions for 592 yards and six more scores. His average of 4.5 yards per carry showcased his balance of power and burst, while his impact as a receiver made him one of the NFL's most versatile backs.

Through the early part of the 2025 season, Achane has maintained that explosiveness, totaling 107 carries for 539 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Although his touchdown pace has dipped slightly, his overall efficiency and big-play potential remain strong. Achane's combination of elite speed and pass-catching ability continues to make him a key weapon in Miami's high-octane offense. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to build NFL DFS lineups and stacks for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football,' and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.