Amon-Ra St. Brown was an elite Fantasy football receiver throughout the season. The Lions' wideout averaged eight receptions for 113 receiving yards with a touchdown in his final four regular-season contests while recording at least 100 total yards in all four games. He carried that production into the NFL playoffs with seven receptions for 110 yards in Detroit's 24-23 victory over the Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend. Should daily Fantasy football players expect another elite performance from St. Brown when making NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Round on Sunday?

Will St. Brown continue his stretch of dominance this week against Tampa Bay

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1 and 13-227-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Sunday slate on NFL Divisional Round Weekend

Top NFL DFS picks for Divisional Round Sunday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. The nine-time Pro-Bowler had another elite tight end season, finishing with 93 receptions for 984 yards over 15 games. He missed the first week with an injury and was a healthy scratch in the final week for rest, which ultimately cost him a seventh straight season of at least 1,000 yards. But he was still second among tight ends in receiving yards, only trailing George Kittle. Kelce was TE3 in Fantasy football on the season and TE1 in a points-per-game PPR format.

Mahomes and Kelce have both elevated their performances in the postseason in recent seasons with the Kansas City tight end scoring at least one touchdown in nine of his last 11 playoff games. Kelce has at least 70 receiving yards in 10 straight postseason games, including at least 95 yards in seven of those contests. He averaged nine receptions for 87.5 yards during Kansas City's run toward winning Super Bowl LVII last season. Kaylor expects another vintage Kelce postseason performance against Buffalo, whom he is averaging 107 yards per game over two career playoff games with at least one touchdown in each contest.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former fourth round pick out of USC has developed into one of the most complete wide receivers in the NFL, earning his first career All-Pro selection this year. St. Brown ranked second in the NFL in receptions (119), third in receiving yards (1,515), and fourth in touchdown receptions (10). He followed that up with 7 catches for 110 in Detroit's Wild Card win over the Rams.

"I have Amon-Ra St. Brown projected to be one of the three most productive fantasy wide receivers during the divisional round. His rapport with quarterback Jared Goff is undeniable, and the Lions have enough offensive playmakers that opposing defenses simply cannot commit two players to defending St. Brown at all times. Tampa Bay is an excellent defensive team, but I expect the Lions to target St. Brown early and often on Sunday," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Divisional Round Weekend

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Divisional Round on Sunday