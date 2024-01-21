The divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs wraps up with a two-game slate on Sunday. The action kicks off with Buccaneers vs. Lions at 1 p.m. ET and finishes with Chiefs vs. Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool features several high-end fantasy options that bolster NFL DFS lineups throughout the regular season. Quarterbacks Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes are the headliners and each player has an elite pass-catcher they can be paired with when making NFL DFS stacks. Should you target Mahomes and Travis Kelce? Or would it make more sense to go with Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1 and 13-227-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Sunday slate on NFL Divisional Round Weekend and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. The seven-time All-Pro selection had yet another highly productive regular season, despite missing two games. Kelce hauled in 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He remains the unquestioned No. 1 target in Kansas City's offense, and continues to be a security blanket for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kaylor expects a heavy dose of targets for Kelce on Sunday.

"Travis Kelce has had plenty of success against the Bills since Patrick Mahomes took over as Kansas City's starting quarterback. In his last four games against Buffalo, Kelce has been targeted 37 times and has 25 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns. The volume was there for Kelce on Wild Card Weekend (7 catches for 71 yards), and I expect that trend to continue against the Bills in the divisional round," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former fourth round pick out of USC has developed into one of the most complete wide receivers in the NFL, earning his first career All-Pro selection this year. St. Brown ranked second in the NFL in receptions (119), third in receiving yards (1,515), and fourth in touchdown receptions (10). He followed that up with 7 catches for 110 in Detroit's Wild Card win over the Rams.

"I have Amon-Ra St. Brown projected to be one of the three most productive fantasy wide receivers during the divisional round. His rapport with quarterback Jared Goff is undeniable, and the Lions have enough offensive playmakers that opposing defenses simply cannot commit two players to defending St. Brown at all times. Tampa Bay is an excellent defensive team, but I expect the Lions to target St. Brown early and often on Sunday," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

