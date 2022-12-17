The NFL Week 15 schedule features a three-game slate of action on Saturday. The day kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Cleveland Browns playing host to the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North rivalry game. The action closes out with an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in Buffalo. The Vikings vs. Colts matchup has an over/under of 47.5, suggesting the game has shootout potential, while heavy snow and wind is in the forecast for the Dolphins vs. Bills game, which could neutralize the offensive firepower on both sides. Both factors should be considered when building your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks. With weather likely going to be a factor, are Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still must-start DFS options for Week 15?

Before making any Saturday NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel of your own, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3, 6-106-1, 7-92-1), Amari Cooper (7-101-1, 5-131-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1, 23-101-2), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4, 10-106), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Derrick Henry (132-2), Jimmy Garoppolo (228-4), Michael Pittman (7-61-1), and Christian McCaffrey (26-108-1, 6-30). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 15 Saturday NFL slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday Week 15 games

One of Kaylor's Top Saturday NFL DFS picks is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The former LSU star is having another outstanding season, and enters Week 15 leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,500) and receiving yards per game (115.4), and ranking second in receptions (99). Jefferson still has a chance to become the first 2,000-yard receiver and Kaylor believes he could be in for a huge performance on Saturday.

"Justin Jefferson has made a strong case for being the best wide receiver in the NFL today, and his pricing on DraftKings and FanDuel reflects that. Still, I am going to be using the former LSU star as one of my core players for the NFL Saturday DFS slate. Jefferson leads the NFL in targets (142), receiving yards (1,500), and has six touchdown receptions. Jefferson is averaging almost 11 targets per game and he is coming off an 11-catch, 223-yard performance in Week 14. The Vikings-Colts matchup has shootout potential, and I am projecting seven-plus receptions for over 100 yards and a touchdown for Jefferson on Saturday," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's Saturday NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday? And which under-the-radar DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament in 2022, and find out.