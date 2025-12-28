The Week 17 NFL schedule turns the page to Sunday, and it brings the penultimate opportunity for daily Fantasy players to utilize a full-slate NFL DFS player pool. Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow are the top-priced quarterbacks. Skill position players to consider for NFL DFS lineups include De'Von Achane, Bucky Irving, A.J. Brown and Trey McBride.

With so much on the line in NFL DFS contests on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, who are the NFL DFS picks that can give your lineup a huge edge?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to the Week 17 Sunday NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 Sunday is Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. The third-year pro has gone from a breakout player in Year 2 to elite status in Year 3 as he enters Week 17 first in the NFL with 1,637 receiving yards. He also ranks fifth in receptions (104) and is tied for third in touchdown receptions at 10. He takes on the Panthers, who have given up nearly 450 yards and four touchdowns to opposing receivers over the past three weeks. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

He's also building around Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ($5,900 on DraftKings, $6,400 on FanDuel), who had 78 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 16, and could see more action if TreVeyon Henderson (concussion) is out or limited against the Jets. Henderson is officially designated as questionable. The Jets have given up the second-most Fantasy points to opposing backs this year, and the Pats are 13.5-point favorites, so the game script could certainly work in Stevenson's favor as well. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Week 17 Sunday NFL DFS lineups

