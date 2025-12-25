The 2025 NFL Christmas Day tripleheader kicks off with Cowboys vs. Commanders at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Lions vs. Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET, with Chiefs vs. Broncos wrapping things up at 8:15 p.m. ET. Even with some notable quarterback injuries removing notable names like Patrick Mahomes and J.J. McCarthy from the NFL DFS player pool, the slate is still loaded with high-quality options to target for NFL DFS lineups. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Jahmyr Gibbs, Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce are just some of the stars you could consider for your daily Fantasy football lineups.

Big names, however, come equipped with big price tags, so you'll have to find balance with more affordable players as well. Those aforementioned QB injuries could make the likes of Chris Oladokun or Max Brosmer value-based Christmas NFL DFS picks. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Christmas, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Christmas Day

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Christmas is rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Gibbs ranks third amongst all running backs in Fantasy points for the second straight season. He ranks eighth in scrimmage yards (1,662) and second in total touchdowns (17) ahead of a matchup with a team he has historically dominated. Gibbs has nine touchdowns in five career games versus Minnesota while averaging 97.6 scrimmage yards. The Vikings have also been unable to stop any RBs from hitting paydirt recently as each of the last six offensive TDs that Minnesota has allowed have been to running backs. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Cowboys wideout George Pickens ($8,800 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings), who is coming off a 7-130-1 stat line and ranks third in the NFL with 1,342 receiving yards on the season. He's been as consistent as any receiver and has at least 78 yards or a touchdown in 12 of 15 games. He also has a salivating matchup against Washington, which has the No. 26 passing defense, and just two teams have allowed more passing touchdowns. Pickens had 82 yards against the Commanders earlier this year after having 91 yards and a score versus them last season. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Christmas Day NFL DFS lineups

