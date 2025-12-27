The Week 17 NFL schedule continues on Saturday with two more games, both involving teams in the playoff mix. Chargers vs. Texans is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by a must-win game for the Ravens as they take on the Packers at 8 p.m. ET. The quarterback situation is completely up in the air in the late game as Lamar Jackson (back) is doubtful for Baltimore and Jordan Love (shoulder/concussion) is out for the Packers. Green Bay backup Malik Willis is expected to start, but he carries a questionable designation (shoulder/illness). Green Bay receiver Christian Watson (shoulder/illness) is also questionable for Green Bay.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 Saturday

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Saturday is rostering Ravens running back Derrick Henry at $7,200 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. With Jackson likely out, Henry will become even more of the focal point of the offense. He's coming off a huge 18-128-2 rushing line against the Patriots in Week 17 that brings his season-line numbers up to 251-1,253-12, all top-six marks in the NFL. The Packers present a tough matchup, but with his scoring rate of nearly a touchdown per game, Henry still provides plenty of upside in a must-win matchup for Baltimore.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Texans tight end Dalton Schultz at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Schultz ranks seventh among NFL tight ends with 685 receiving yards. His 98 targets is pacing towards being a career best mark as well, and he's averaging 6.5 targets per game in his last four outings, providing a high floor.

How to set Week 17 Saturday NFL DFS lineups

