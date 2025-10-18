Building winning NFL DFS lineups requires finding the right mix of big-name fantasy stars to combine with NFL DFS sleepers when making NFL DFS picks. Among the marquee matchups in the early window of the Week 7 NFL schedule are Saints vs. Bears, Patriots vs. Titans, and Eagles vs. Vikings. In the afternoon window, there is Broncos vs. Giants, Commanders vs. Cowboys, and Packers vs. Cardinals, all of which could be fast-paced offensive contests.

Which players should you target in your core NFL DFS picks for Week 7 on Sunday, and which potential NFL DFS values could help your NFL DFS lineups cash?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has an over/under of 76.5 receiving yards. The former Oklahoma standout delivered a solid season for the Cowboys in 2024, despite playing most of the season without Dak Prescott. Lamb finished the season with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games, earning him Pro Bowl honors.

In 2025, through his first three games, Lamb has caught 16 passes for 222 yards in part-time action, with an average of 13.9 yards per catch. He's shown glimpses of his prior dominance -- especially in Week 1 (seven catches, 110 yards) and Week 2 (nine catches, 112 yards) -- before being sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Despite the injury setback, Lamb's touches and yardage totals reflect the same workhorse role he's embraced throughout his career. Lamb is no longer listed on the Cowboys' Injury Report and will be a full participant in Week 7.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. The former second round pick out of SMU is set to return from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in Week 7. Rice is expected to reclaim a key role in Kansas City's offense alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Rice had a solid campaign as a rookie in 2023, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He looked primed for a breakout year in 2024 before injuries derailed his season. Rice still managed to haul in 24 passes for 288 yards and two scores in four games.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

