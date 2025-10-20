The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes with a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader. The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, and the Seattle Seahawks host the Houston Texans at 10 p.m. ET. The Lions vs. Buccaneers game has an over/under of 53.5 points, while the Seahawks vs. Texans games has an over/under of 41.5 points, so those potential game flows could play into NFL DFS strategy. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Nico Collins. All are expected to be popular NFL DFS picks and centerpieces of NFL DFS lineups.

Who are the top NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. Texans, and which daily Fantasy sleepers should you target to differentiate your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Monday Night Football DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Monday Night Football

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick's resurgence with the Buccaneers in 2024 was eye-opening. He threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 106.8 across 17 games. He also rushed for a career-high 378 yards, showing his dual-threat ability.

Through six weeks in 2025, Mayfield has continued to excel, posting 1,539 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and only one interception through six games with a passer rating of 108.5. He is now listed among the top contenders to win the 2025 NFL MVP award. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The former Alabama standout has emerged as a dynamic offensive weapon for the Lions. In 2024, he rushed 250 times for 1,412 yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 52 receptions for 517 yards and four receiving touchdowns. That performance earned him a second Pro Bowl nod and established him as one of the league's most efficient all-purpose backs.

Through the early part of 2025, he has continued to produce, carrying the ball 87 times for 390 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and finding the end zone four times, while adding 23 receptions for 112 yards. While his per-carry average dipped slightly compared to 2024, his explosiveness and versatility continue to define his value to the Lions' offense. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the doubleheader on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.