The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with a cross-conference matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders on 'Monday Night Football'. Kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game features a strong NFL DFS player pool, with big names like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin taking center stage. Finding undervalued players at a cheap price is still the key to building a winning NFL DFS strategy in Showdown contests -- especially with this matchup featuring so many big-name players, who will likely be popular NFL DFS picks.

Who are the top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Chiefs, and which daily Fantasy sleepers should you target to differentiate your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Monday Night Football DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Monday Night Football

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former Texas Tech standout continues to solidify his status among the NFL's best quarterbacks of all-time. In the 2024 season, he passed for 3,928 yards, threw 26 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, and finished with a passer rating of 93.5 over 16 games.

Through the first seven games of the 2025 campaign, Mahomes has already thrown for 1,800 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions with a passer rating of 102.9. While his 2024 numbers dipped slightly compared to some of his peak seasons, the early returns in 2025 show a marked uptick in efficiency and ball control. Mahomes' also has 250 rushing yards and a team-high four rushing touchdowns in 2025. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The former South Carolina standout has gotten off to a solid start in his first season with the Commanders. In 2024, while still with the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded 51 receptions for 670 receiving yards -- an average of 13.1 yards per catch -- and scored three receiving touchdowns.

In six games in 2025 with Washington, he has amassed 34 catches for 315 yards (an average of 9.3 yards per reception) and has already recorded three receiving touchdowns. He's also notched eight carries for 45 yards and a score on the ground. While his yardage per catch has decreased and overall production is down compared to his best seasons, the early touchdown pace and involvement in a new offense suggest he may be carving out a meaningful role despite the transition. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.