The Week 2 NFL schedule wraps up with a doubleheader featuring Buccaneers vs. Texans and Raiders vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff for Texans vs. Bucs is 7 p.m. ET, while kickoff in Chargers vs. Raiders is 10 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by multiple explosive quarterback-wide receiver pairings, including Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, and Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey. In MNF DFS contests, you can feasibly target any of the three stacks when building NFL DFS lineups. Should you target any of them when building NFL DFS stacks on Monday night?

Finding undervalued players is still the key to building a winning NFL DFS strategy -- especially with this matchup featuring so many big-name players. Should you target potential values like Emeka Egbuka, Omarion Hampton, or Jakobi Meyers to pair with the bigger-name players for Monday Night Football DFS lineups? And how should you treat Brock Bowers, who is officially questionable with a knee injury, but expected to play? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Monday Night Football

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has an over/under of 259.5 passing yards. The former Oregon standout continues to establish himself as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. At 6-6 and 236 pounds, he pairs rare arm strength with impressive mobility for his size, allowing him to make throws from multiple platforms. In Week 1 of 2025 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a 27–21 victory and showing his ability to perform in high-pressure matchups.

Over the 2024 season, he passed for 3,870 yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 101.7 over 17 games. For his career, Herbert has accumulated 21,411 passing yards and 140 touchdowns, maintaining a career passer rating of 97.1, reflecting both consistency and elite production. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. The second-year pro showcased his versatility and playmaking ability as a rookie for the Buccaneers in 2024. At 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, he combines compact size with excellent burst, lateral agility, and vision, allowing him to navigate tight spaces and make defenders miss. In his first NFL season, Irving carried the ball 207 times for 1,122 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and scored eight rushing touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 392 receiving yards.

Irving became the first Buccaneers rookie since Doug Martin in 2012 to surpass 1,000 rushing yards. In the 2025 season opener against the Falcons, he recorded 14 carries for 37 yards and four receptions for eight yards, including a touchdown, showing continued involvement in both the run and passing game. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

