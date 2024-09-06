The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday at Neo Quimica Arena in São Paulo, Brazil at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will be the first NFL game played in Brazil as a part of the NFL International Series. The NFL DFS player pool features arguably two of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, so with options such as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson to consider for NFL DFS picks, what's the best way to form your NFL DFS strategy for Friday? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Eagles in the 2024 NFL Sao Paulo Game and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Giants. This should be the best offense Barkley has ever played on as he doesn't have the burden of being the clear top playmaker with defensive coordinators scheming all week to contain him.

With receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, plus Jalen Hurts' ability to defeat a defense with his arm and legs, defensive coordinators can't stack the box to limit Barkey's rushing lanes. The Eagles spent big money on Barkley and McClure expects them to showcase why they did so in Week 1 with him being heavily involved in the game plan and a top option for NFL DFS picks.

McClure is also targeting Packers running back Josh Jacobs in his Friday NFL DFS picks. Jacobs makes his Packers debut on Friday after signing a four-year, $48 million contract with Green Bay this offseason. The 26-year-old was used as a workhorse running back the majority of his career with the Raiders and although a bellcow running back hasn't been Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's style throughout his coaching career, he may not have much of a choice but to do that, especially in Week 1.

With backup running back A.J. Dillon (neck) out for the season and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) questionable for Week 1, LaFleur's best option may be to use Jacobs as much as possible. Jacobs was second in the NFL in attempts per game (17.9) last season and had 340 attempts (20.0 per game) the season before while leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. He's proven the ability to handle a large usage and he'll be as fresh in Week 1 as he would be all season, leaving McClure to expect a big performance from Jacobs for Friday NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Eagles vs. Packers NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2024 NFL Brazil Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Eagles in the 2024 NFL Sao Paulo Game, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.