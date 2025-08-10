The Week 1 NFL preseason schedule wraps up with a pair of games on Sunday, August 10. First, the Chicago Bears take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the New Orleans Saints at 4 p.m. ET. While most veteran starters are expected to sit, the spotlight will be on the Saints' quarterback competition -- one of the most closely watched battles of training camp where rookie Tyler Shough is battling second year players Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

With that in mind, should any of New Orleans' quarterbacks make it into your Sunday NFL DFS lineups? Or are there better quarterback options to consider for your Sunday preseason NFL DFS picks and stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Anybody following his DFS picks over the last three seasons could have seen huge returns.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 NFL preseason schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine, also new players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Sunday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Sunday is Chargers quarterback Trey Lance. Things haven't gone exactly as planned for the former No. 3 overall pick in his four-year NFL career, but Lance's raw ability is undeniable. In last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions, Lance completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Lance is competing with veteran Taylor Heinicke for the Chargers' backup quarterback job. Heinicke is scheduled to start against the Saints on Sunday, but Lance is slated to see extensive playing time in the second half of the game -- which will likely come against New Orleans' backups. Kaylor believes Lance will have ample opportunity to replicate his performance in the Hall of Fame Game against the Saints on Sunday.

Another part of Kaylor's Sunday NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bears running back Ian Wheeler. The former undrafted free agent became a fan favorite during Chicago's 2024 training camp, but suffered a torn ACL that ended his rookie season early. Wheeler is once again healthy, and has high end speed that makes him a home run threat every time he touches the ball.

Wheeler is battling several players for touches and ultimately a roster spot in Chicago. His speed and ability as a receiver make him an intriguing DFS option at this point in the preseason. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here, and new users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to build Sunday preseason NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.