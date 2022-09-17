The first week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and daily Fantasy football players are trying to hone in their NFL DFS strategy as we head towards Week 2. Giants running back Saquon Barkley appears to be healthy after battling through injuries the last three seasons and racked up 164 yards rushing with a touchdown while adding six receptions for 30 yards in Week 1. Now, Barkley could be a popular option for Week 2 NFL DFS lineups as the Giants take on a Panthers squad that allowed 217 yards rushing to the Browns last week.

However, Barkley comes at a steep price point at $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Affording upper-echelon talent like Barkley with a solid matchup means you'll have to find more affordable options in the NFL DFS player pool to balance your lineup. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 2 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 2 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of Gibbs' top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. ($6,200 on FanDuel and $5,700 DraftKings) as they take on the Falcons. After spending the last two seasons as an important piece of the Rams' running back rotation, Henderson was believed to be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Cam Akers entering the season, but Sean McVay threw the Fantasy world a curveball in Week 1 by playing Henderson in 82 percent of the offensive snaps.

He carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards while also catching five passes for 26 yards, whereas Akers only played 12 snaps and received three touches. With Henderson now looking like the top option in the backfield and still priced affordably, he's one of Gibbs' top options for his Week 2 NFL DFS picks.

Another one of the NFL DFS picks that Gibbs is eyeing: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel) as Jacksonville takes on Indianapolis. After posting a career-best 77 receptions for 982 yards last season with the Cardinals, Kirk landed a four-year, $72 million deal that could be worth up to $84 million with incentives.

He lived up to the massive offseason contract in Week 1, catching six passes for 117 yards in his Jaguars debut. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly established Kirk as the top option in the passing attack by targeting him a team-high 12 times in a loss to Washington last Sunday. Now, he'll take on a Colts squad that allowed seven receptions for 82 yards to Brandin Cooks last week, a receiver who profiles similarly to Kirk. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 2

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.