The 2024 Super Bowl will pit two of the league's star-studded teams against each other in a high-stakes showdown in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Super Bowl 58 NFL DFS player pool is loaded with talent, featuring players like Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes. McCaffrey led the league with 21 touchdowns during the regular season and has added four more in a pair of playoff games. Including him in your 2024 Super Bowl DFS strategy will come at a high cost, but should you make him a priority anyway in your 49ers vs. Chiefs DFS lineups?

Mahomes is aiming for his third Super Bowl MVP award in six seasons, while 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is appearing in his first Super Bowl. Which quarterback should you add to your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One player Gibbs is especially high on for the Super Bowl Sunday DFS slate: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco ($8,000 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel). The second-year running back did not record more than 20 carries in any of his regular-season outings, but he racked up 24 carries against both the Dolphins and Ravens during the playoffs. He has scored at least one touchdown in six of his last seven games, including all three games in the postseason.

Pacheco went over 100 rushing yards in two of his final three games during the regular season, and he went over 85 rushing yards against the Dolphins and Bills. The Chiefs have relied on their defense and rushing attack to control the tempo of their recent games, leaning heavily on Pacheco. He is in line for another large workload on Sunday night, making him one of Gibbs' top NFL DFS picks.

Gibbs' NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering 49ers explosive receiver Deebo Samuel ($9,200 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel). Samuel has been overshadowed by McCaffrey at times this season, but he stepped up with 89 receiving yards against the Lions in the NFC Championship. The fifth-year wide receiver had 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, averaging nearly 60 receiving yards per game.

He was a versatile weapon in the rushing attack as well, turning 37 carries into 225 yards and five more touchdowns. Samuel has not broken off a big run this postseason, but it might only take one big play for him to add value to NFL DFS lineups at his price. His high ceiling combined with consistency as a wideout makes him a strong DFS pick for Super Bowl 58. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58

