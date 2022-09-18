Expectations were high for Breece Hall entering the season after he was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, those that had Hall in their NFL DFS lineups in Week 1 were disappointed to see that the Jets' rookie was out-touched by Michael Carter Jr., 17-12. Not only was Carter more involved in the offense, but he also looked like the more productive back as he put up 100 scrimmage yards. The Jets' backfield could be a continuous battle for opportunities, which might mean you'll want to explore other running back options in the NFL DFS player pool for Week 2. Which players have NFL DFS matchups you can exploit as you craft your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 2 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 2 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of Gibbs' top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth ($4,400 on DraftKings, $5,400 on FanDuel) as Pittsburgh takes on New England. The second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft had a solid rookie season with the Steelers, catching 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns.

Freiermuth helped put concerns about his Fantasy stock being tied to unreliable touchdown productivity to bed with heavy involvement in the passing attack in Week 1. Freiermuth was targeted 10 times against the Bengals and caught five passes for a career-high 75 yards. He led the team in receiving yards and only Diontae Johnson (12) was targeted more often. Now, he takes on a Patriots squad that allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins a week ago.

Another one of the NFL DFS picks that Gibbs is eyeing: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel) as Jacksonville takes on Indianapolis. After posting a career-best 77 receptions for 982 yards last season with the Cardinals, Kirk landed a four-year, $72 million deal that could be worth up to $84 million with incentives.

He lived up to the massive offseason contract in Week 1, catching six passes for 117 yards in his Jaguars debut. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly established Kirk as the top option in the passing attack by targeting him a team-high 12 times in a loss to Washington last Sunday. Now, he'll take on a Colts squad that allowed seven receptions for 82 yards to Brandin Cooks last week, a receiver who profiles similarly to Kirk. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 2

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.